Rajnath Singh expresses grief over Uttarkashi bus accident

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday expressed grief over the bus accident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand and extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the bus accident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I extend my condolences to their families and wish the injured a speedy recovery." At least 22 pilgrims were killed and six others injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday evening.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team are on the spot. "According to Uttarakhand local administration, 22 pilgrims died and six others were injured. NDRF team is rushing to the spot and will reach any moment," Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai told ANI. "15 bodies have been recovered so far after a bus carrying 28 pilgrims fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district," said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

Union home minister Amit Shah has expressed his grief at the loss of lives in the accident and spoken to Chief Minisiter Pushkar Singh Dhami. "It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into the gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to the chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon," the Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted. The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident, Rs 50,000 each for the injured. Governor Lt general Gurmeet Singh (Seni) has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. The governor has wished speedy recovery to the injured.—ANI