    Rajasthan Royals win toss against LSG, opt to bat first

    March24/ 2024
    Rajasthan Royals' Captain Sanju Samson chooses to bat in IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants.

    Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat first against LSG

    In the 4th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League season, Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson decided to bat after winning the toss against the Lucknow Super Giants.

    More to follow

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

