Rahul Gandhi says Ram temple consecration was BJP's political programme

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Ram Temple Consecration as a Political Move; Accuses Assam Chief Minister of Obstructing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Domdoma: After the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Rahul Gandhi, a leader from the Congress party described the event as a " program" organized by the BJP. He dismissed any claims of a response to the ceremony and emphasized that it was a calculated move by the ruling party.



During a press conference on Tuesday Gandhi also criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for obstructing his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He argued that such actions by the Chief Minister would only bring attention and publicity to the yatra making it a central issue in Assam.



Highlighting the importance of Nyay Yatra in Assam Gandhi accused the states minister of being one of Indias corrupt leaders. He pointed out pressing issues faced by the state including unemployment, corruption, inflation and difficulties faced by farmers and youth in finding employment.



Gandhi presented Nyay Yatra as a movement focused on five pillars of justice aimed at strengthening our nation. These pillars include participation, justice for youth, justice for laborers, justice for women and justice, for farmers. He announced that within the month his party would unveil a plan outlining these five pillars of justice.

In response, to inquiries regarding countering the supposed impact of the Ram temple consecration event Gandhi confidently stated, "There isn't really a wave as such. I mentioned before that this is an initiative, by the BJP and Narendra Modi ji organized an event and spectacle there which's commendable. However let me reiterate that we have an understanding of our agenda, which focuses on five justices to fortify our nation."

