Rahul 'Jodos Bharat': Shaping India's Global Role

Rahul 'Jodos Bharat' or 'BeJods Bharat' so that it resembles hackneyed, gauche, incongruous, anachronous, hanky-panky, severed, tukda-tukda...? Loud "yes" to that whether like it or not, detest it or not, reject it or not, gulp it or not, ogle it or not, copy it or not, accept it or not...From "road pedestal", Narendra Modi has evinced if this country was governed / administered by "him"-like some one else since 1952, the country's very picture --- all round development, progress, condition, rapport etc today would be far, far ahead of the USA to say the least --- would be completely different today in the clear sense of India being far, far ahead of the USA, the latter swivelling to India, like now, for "dole/s" on many accounts. And, India, true to its Vasudeiva Kutumbakam adherence, obliging it like the magnanimous Big Brother ready with "dole/s". As it is, under Modi's captaincy, the USA is flying to India for its dole/s or alm on an SOS basis, official instances of which are aplenty. This today when the USA is right on top in the world as the only Big Brother, Mr Saviour to all and sundry as omnipotent, omniscient, ubiquitous, non-obsequious...! But in front of India under Modi, USA has relented playing second fiddle to India in many respects...In front of it, of what use is Rahul's Bharat Jodo...Is it not a farce? Illusive? Inherent Contradiction? Utter Crap? Hoax? Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells...?!?

—Soumitra Bose