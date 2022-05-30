Race of 5G technology

Chandan Sharma*

New Delhi (The Hawk): As several nations yet to decide to launch fifth generation of communication after the chaotic and anarchic phase of the Covid pandemic in the last two years and due to several apprehensions about its technology, disruptions and other hazards, it is all set to launch. Fifth generation compatible devices have already hit in the market with comparatively much lower prices than the fourth generation technology was initially launched in the market. But there are several apprehensions about fifth generation technology. Prima facie, these apprehensions cannot be discredited, especially in the aviation sector, which work in the highly sensitive spectrum and wireless technologies. Aviation industries of several nations either halted the experiment of fifth generation including US. Even in India, where the 5G technology is yet to be launched, has been hesitant to use the fifth generation technology at airports, even at the experimental level. But now the new technology is ready for a launch. If the reports are believed and the government has its way the technology will be made available for the public use by the end of the year.

As far as government’s ambition is concerned, Prime Minister Modi has already said that the India will launch 6G technology by 2030. However, it is an interesting fact that some of the nations have already launched 5G technology for mobile applications. It is an interesting fact that most of these nations are either small nations in terms of population or achieved advanced level in terms of technology. For example, South Korea and US have successfully launched 5G technology. While, South Korea is known for advanced mobile and communication technology; it also said that it has experimented with 6G technology too. It may or may not be a speculation but the current 6G technology has certainly been experimented in US successfully. It is matter of time for a commercial launch of 6G technology in US. China and Tiwan too have experimented with 5G technology. All these nations are using 5G technology either on pilot basis or for small segment of the society.

There are certain technical parameters that will be change with the launch of 5G technology. For example, the new technology will be able to provide the facility of data download and calls to one million people with a single communication tower, that currently limited to few thousands only. But at the same time, the user will need new technology to use it. That is the reason 5G smartphones are being launched by electronic giants. While experts say that it may take at least one to two years to launch 5G technology in India despite all the preparations. But as the tech competition is almost cut throat, so the global market is cut throat and it is too hot.

*The author has been visiting faculty of DU and writes on various issues