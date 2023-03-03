Quad urges for just, durable peace in Ukraine; firmly rejects unilateral South China Sea operations

New Delhi: On Friday, the leading diplomats from the Quad countries condemned as "inadmissible" any use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war and strongly opposed any "unilateral actions" that seek to change the status quo in the South and East China Seas, a region that has witnessed an increasing Chinese military offensive.

During a conference held by India, the foreign ministers of the Quad announced the formation of a Quad working group on counter-terrorism to investigate strategies for countering new and evolving forms of terrorism, radicalization, and violent extremism.

Under the Quad, Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a breakfast for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia's Penny Wong.—Inputs from Agncies