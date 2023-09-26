Punjab: Arrest warrant issued against BJP's Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Bathinda (Punjab): A day after Vigilance Department conducted raids on BJP leader and former State Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate issued an arrest warrant against Badal.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against former Punjab finance minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manpreet Singh Badal at all airports by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday.

Badal who left Congress and joined BJP in January this year is facing a criminal and corruption case in the purchase of two plots in Model Town phase-1 Bathinda.

The case was registered against him under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and section 13 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides the Information Technology Act.

Notably, the notice has been issued by the vigilance department to stop Manpreet Badal from leaving the country.

Apart from Badal, cases have been registered against four other individuals as well. So far, the Vigilance Bureau has arrested at least three accused in the case, namely Rajiv Kumar (resident of New Shakti Nagar), Amandeep Singh (resident of Lal Singh Basti), and Vikas Arora (resident of Tagore Nagar).

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Saroop Chand Singla, former MLA of Bathinda city, against Manpreet Singh Badal and others, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said.

