Punjab CM slams AAP govt for implementing farm laws

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over their shocking double standards on the farmers' protests, saying the party had exposed itself by implementing the draconian farm laws in the midst of the crisis while pretending to be standing with the farmers.

Even as AAP was claiming to be supporting the agitating farmers, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi had brazenly executed the black laws through a gazette notification on November 23, the Chief Minister pointed out, adding the party was clearly indulging in political games to further its electoral agenda.

Quite clearly, AAP had been working behind the farmers' backs all these days, said the Chief Minister, expressing shock at the fact that even before the farmers had embarked on their 'Delhi Chalo' march, the Kejriwal government had actually issued the notification which would spell the death-knell for the 'annadattas' in the national capital.

"Do they have no shame?" asked Amarinder Singh, slamming AAP for misleading the Kisan Unions by pretending to be supporting their cause while all this time, Kejriwal's party was merely indulging in political theatrics.

"First they failed to pass any amendment laws in the Delhi Assembly to negate the central laws, as was done in Punjab. And now they have gone so far as to officially notify the agricultural legislations in Delhi, where AAP is in power. The party's true intent and affiliation has been utterly exposed," Amarinder Singh noted.

Responding to AAP's criticism of his handling of the situation and for taking on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister remarked that while he was busy fighting for the rights of his farmers, Kejriwal was preparing to pull the rug from under the feet of the farmers, who had been braving all kinds of atrocities by the Haryana government in their quest for justice.

—IANS