Punjab CM Exhorts Sarpanches To Aggressively Counter False Covid Propaganda

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to all village Sarpanches in the state, urging them to aggressively counter the false propaganda being spread about Covid by certain malicious people.

Captain Amarinder, in his communication, has asked the Sarpanches to work among the people to ensure that they are not misled by the misinformation and blatant lies, and to strengthen the government's hands in fighting the pandemic, especially in the upcoming festival season. Though the various measures taken by his government had led to improvement in the Covid situation, the state could not afford to be complacent. "We cannot afford to let our guard down, especially considering the fact that the paddy harvesting is on, as also the Government procurement," he further said. Reminding the Sarpanches of their moral duty as Head of their village, the Chief Minister asked them to maintain strict vigil on the health situation and encourage anyone showing Covid symptoms to undergo testing. He further asked the Sarpanches to ensure that the patients inflicted with Covid, as well as their contacts, are identified and kept in isolation, for which elaborate arrangements should be made. Special focus must on ensuring that such people are not discriminated against in any manner whatsoever, he stressed.

The Chief Minister also directed the Sarpanches to inspire the people to scrupulously observe social distancing, wear masks, desist from public gatherings and adhere to all the health protocols. Citing the measures taken by his Government to counter the pandemic, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is distributing special kits for Covid-19 positive patients, and these include necessary medicines, Thermometers, Pulse Oxymeters, Sanitizers and other essential material. The Government is also engaged in free distribution of ration and food packets to the families of poor Covid patients, he said.

A dedicated toll free helpline 104 has also been started for any information regarding Covid or any health related issue, said Captain Amarinder.( JMT-INF).