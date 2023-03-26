Public Investment Board Gives Its Nod To Include Jamrani Dam Project In PMKSY

Dehradun: The Public Investment Board (Ministry of Finance) has given its approval to include the Jamrani dam project in Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), a statement from the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) said on Saturday.

Earlier on the request of the Chief Minister, approval to include the Jamrani dam project under PMKSY was given in the meeting of the Screening Committee constituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the statement said.

“Now, the approval has been granted by the Public Investment Board of the Ministry of Finance to include the same in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana,” CMO said in its statement.

On the completion of one year term of the BJP government in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday presented a development booklet, “Ek Saal Nai Misal”, published by the Information and Public Relations Department during a program at Dehradun’s Rangers Ground.

On the sidelines of the day-long event, CM Dhami also laid the foundation stone of the city Forest at village Tarla Nagal Sahastradhara Marg, which is to be built on 12.45 hectares at a cost of about Rs 37 crore.

Along with Kanya Pujan, the Chief Minister observed the multipurpose camps, organized by various departments at the venue. On the completion of one year term of the state government, various programs were organized across the state based on the achievements of the government. In all the districts of the state, district in-charge ministers, legislators and other public representatives participated in programs. The Chief Minister made 16 announcements in the interest of the state. —ANI