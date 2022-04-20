Probe Ordered Into Prayer Meeting For Asaram In UP Jail

Shahjahanpur: The prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh have ordered a probe into allegations that an event at the district jail here "glorified" godman Asaram, who is serving a sentence for rape.

The rape victim's father made the allegations following reports that the self-styled godman's two followers had come from Lucknow to the Shahjahanpur jail on Tuesday and distributed blankets and held a prayer meeting in which Asaram's photograph was placed.

The rape victim's father lodged a complaint saying that Asaram was "glorified" at the "satsang" (prayer meeting) held in the prison.

"Asaram's followers are doing this to refurbish the image of a rape convict," he had said demanding a probe.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Inspector General (Jail) Sharad Kulshrestha has now ordered a probe which will be conducted by the deputy inspector general for Bareilly zone.

Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said a notice has been issued to the jail administration, taking note of news reports and action will be taken after the reply is received.

Asaram was convicted in April 2018 of raping a Shahjahanpur girl at his ashram near Jodhpur in 2013.

He was arrested by the Jodhpur Police in August 2013 and has been in jail since then.

Earlier, Shahjahanpur Jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar confirmed the distribution of 75 blankets in the jail.

According to another version, the blankets were distributed by Arjun and Narain Pandey, who were earlier lodged in the Shahjahanpur jail after being arrested for allegedly killing a witness in a rape case.

The jail superintendent said Pandey had fallen ill and got well after being treated at the prison hospital. When he was released on bail, he pledged to distribute blankets in the jail.

"They had sent the blankets, which were distributed in the jail. The allegation of "glorification" and a "satsang" inside the jail is baseless," he said. —IANS