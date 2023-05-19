Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima for G7 and Quad summits

Hiroshima: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the Japanese city that would host the G7 summit and the third in-person meeting of the Quad leaders.

Modi has begun his three-country trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, where he is scheduled to attend more than 40 events.

Officials have stated that he will meet with more than two dozen foreign leaders in summits and bilateral encounters.

I'm looking forward to talking with the G7 and the other invited partners about the world's problems and how we can solve them together. While in Hiroshima for the G7 Summit, I will also be interacting with other leaders individually," Modi stated in his farewell message.

India's presidency of the G20 this year makes my participation in this G7 conference all the more significant. I'm excited to have the opportunity to discuss global issues with the G7 and other invited partners and hear their perspectives on the importance of working together to find solutions.

From May 19-21, Modi will be in Hiroshima largely for the annual summit of the G7 major countries, where he is anticipated to address on global challenges such as food, fertiliser, and energy security.

At the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Modi will meet with other foreign leaders individually.

The United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Japan make up the G-7 group, along with the European Union.

On May 22, he and Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea will co-host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Modi's final stop on his tour will be Australia, which he will visit from May 22nd to 24th.

After US President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Australia to focus on vital debt-ceiling talks in Washington, the Quad meeting was moved from Sydney to Hiroshima.

According to the White House, the leaders of the United States, India, Australia, and Japan will meet to discuss ways to further strengthen the Quad's cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues of importance to the people of the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi will be the first Indian prime leader to visit Papua New Guinea.

As Modi put it, "I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this crucial summit (FIPIC).

During his 2014 trip to Fiji, he officially created FIPIC.

While in Australia, Modi expressed enthusiasm about meeting with his counterpart, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Anthony Albanese.

The first India-Australia annual summit was conducted in March this year in New Delhi, and he is looking forward to the chance their next meeting will provide to "take stock of our bilateral ties and follow up on our first India-Australia annual summit."

"I will also meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event and interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders," he said.—Inputs from Agencies