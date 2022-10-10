Prez, PM condole Mulayam Singh Yadav's passing

New Delhi (The Hawk): President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari all conveyed their condolences on the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

President Droupadi Murmu praised Yadav as a towering grassroots leader who rose to prominence from humble beginnings in a Hindi tweet.

She went on to praise the former defence minister as a leader with tremendous qualities, saying his death was a "huge loss" to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at Yadav's death and remembered his long friendship with the socialist leader.

"When we were Chief Ministers of our separate states, I had several encounters with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji." The intimate relationship persisted, and I always looked forward to hearing his thoughts. I am saddened by his death. Condolences to his family and the thousands of people who supported him. "Om Shanti," he said on Twitter.

"He was largely regarded as a modest and grounded leader who cared about people's difficulties." He committed his life to popularising the ideas of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, expressed condolences to Yadav's family and remembered receiving a lot of love from the late leader.

Gadkari said that he has had Yadav's complete backing for his policy efforts aimed at legalising e-rickshaws in the nation.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, according to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, was a strong Lohiaite with supporters across the political spectrum.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav was a loyal Lohiaite with supporters from across the political spectrum." His terms as CM of UP were quite important. "He played a crucial national role on two occasions: as Defence Minister in the Deve Gowda and Gujral governments, and in 2002 when he recommended APJ Abdul Kalam for President," Ramesh tweeted.

(Inputs from Agencies)