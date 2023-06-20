President Murmu Is Strong Symbol Of Women Empowerment, Says UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated President Draupadi Murmu on her 65th birthday and said that she is a strong symbol of women empowerment.

CM Yogi tweeted, "President Draupadi Murmu is a strong symbol of women empowerment, hearty birthday greetings to her! I pray to Lord Shree Jagannath for your healthy and long life."

President Draupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, in Odisha. She started her career as a teacher and later entered into politics. She served as the Minister of State in the Government of Odisha from 2000 to 2004.

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India in 2022. She is the country's first tribal President and the second woman to be appointed to the top post after Pratibha Patil. She was born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village in the Baidaposi area of Odisha's Rairangpur

Draupadi Murmu also served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2009. After this, she served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021 and had the distinction of becoming the first woman governor of the state. She has come a long way from being a counsellor to becoming the President of India. —ANI