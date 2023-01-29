President Murmu inaugurates 'Udyan Utsav 2023'; 'Amrit Udyan' to open for public Tuesday

New Delhi: Udyan Utsav-2023, the public reopening of the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan (including the newly named "Amrit Udyan"), was officially Inaugrated by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday.

On Saturday, the famous Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan were re - named as Amrit Udyan. Once a year, on January 31st, the public is invited to see the beautiful gardens.

According to a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, the public can visit Amrit Udyan between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM from January 31 to March 26.—Inputs from Agencies