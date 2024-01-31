President Murmu's Address: Centuries-Long Dream Achieved as Ram Temple Construction Commences

President Murmu Commends Historic Ram Temple Inauguration and India's Growth in 2023 During Parliament Address. The grand event, attended by Prime Minister Modi, marked the realization of centuries-old aspirations.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the realization of standing aspirations in her speech to a joint session of Parliament on Wednesday. Notably President Murmu emphasized the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya expressing that the cherished dream has finally become a reality.



In her address at the start of the Budget Session President Murmu reflected on accomplishments over the past ten years for the betterment of our nation. She mentioned, "In the decade India witnessed various crucial initiatives for national welfare that were eagerly awaited by people for many years. The desired construction of the Ram Temple has now come to fruition."



On January 22 a grand inauguration ceremony took place in Uttar Pradesh for the temple officiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after performing Pran Pratishtha rituals for Lord Rams idol. Around 8,000 attendees, including 1,500 1,600 guests, participated in this momentous event.



Before commencing with the Budget Session during his interaction, with media representatives Prime Minister Modi extended greetings with 'Ram Ram'. Acknowledged Parliaments dignified decision to pass the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam at the conclusion of its first session held in the new Parliament building.

President Murmu also emphasized Indias accomplishments in 2023 maintaining its position as the fastest growing major economy in the face of a global crisis. She mentioned, "The year 2023 was truly remarkable for India with growth of around 7.5 percent for two consecutive quarters despite the challenges posed by the world."



This speech marked President Murmus address in the newly constructed Parliament building, which she described as embodying the spirit of 'One India, Great India' and a commitment to democratic and parliamentary traditions while also establishing new customs for India in the 21st century.



Expressing optimism about policy discussions within this new building President Murmu stated confidently "I believe there will be substantive conversations regarding policies taking place here."



When discussing her governments achievements President Murmu highlighted a reduction in poverty on a large scale—an outcome of efforts spanning over the past decade. In news Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present an interim Union Budget on Thursday.



This ongoing session—the one, before the anticipated Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April May—will consist of eight sittings held over ten days. The interim budget aims to address requirements until a new government is formed following the Lok Sabha polls.

