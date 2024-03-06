Preparation as a Dropper or a Repeater requires a lot of dedication and hard work in JEE main 2024

Focus on understanding concepts, efficient time management, revising weak areas, practicing previous years' papers, and taking mock tests.

Preparing for JEE is a challenging task that requires a well-planned roadmap, a comprehensive strategy, and a lot of hard work and commitment. It is widely known that JEE is one of the toughest exams in the world to crack, and therefore, one needs to put in extra efforts and devote a lot of time and energy to succeed in it. With the right guidance and support, however, it is possible to improve your chances of securing a top rank in JEE Main.

Check some tips and strategies that will help you in your JEE preparation as a dropper or a repeater.



Analyse your previous attempt

The first and foremost thing that you should do is analyse your previous attempt. Identify the areas where you lacked and the topics that need more attention. Evaluate your strengths and weaknesses, and accordingly plan your preparation.



Focus on conceptual understanding

In JEE, you will be tested on your conceptual understanding of the topics. Therefore, focus on understanding the concepts rather than just memorising the formulas. Solve problems of varying difficulty levels to strengthen your understanding.



Time management

Time management is crucial for JEE preparation. Since you would have already covered the syllabus once and hopefully revision too, it is essential to ensure that this time you focus more on revising the weak areas first, and then revise your strong topics again. Plan your study schedule in a way that you can cover all the topics and revise them before the exam. Give equal importance to all the subjects and allocate sufficient time for each.



Practice question papers from the previous year

As someone who has appeared for the exam already once, this should not be a new advice. You can get a sense of the exam format and the kinds of questions that are asked by completing prior years’ exam papers. Analyse the papers, identify the topics that are frequently asked, and practice them thoroughly.



Take mock tests

Taking mock tests will help you in analyzing your performance and identifying your strengths and weaknesses. It will also help you in getting familiar with the exam pattern and the time management required during the exam. Make sure that you learn from your mistakes of mock tests.



Also, when you take a mock test, re-create the exam hall environment and have a stopwatch ticking along too. This will help you stay prepared completely.



In conclusion, JEE preparation as a dropper or a repeater requires a lot of dedication and hard work. But with the right approach, time management, and guidance, you can crack the exam and achieve your dreams. Remember to stay motivated, focused, and believe in yourself.



—Vijay GarG Retired Principal Educational columnist malout