Premier League: Man City beat Sheffield United 2-0 to move up to third

Manchester City's Dominance Continues: A Convincing 2-0 Triumph over Sheffield United Marks City's Unbeaten Etihad Streak, Elevating Them to Third in the Premier League Table - Rodrigo and Julian Alvarez Shine in a Commanding Victory.

Manchester: Manchester City rounded out an unforgettable 2023 with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium to move up to third in the table.



In their first home game since being crowned Club World Cup Champions, goals from Rodrigo and Julian Alvarez ensured a full calendar year without an Etihad defeat.



After draws in each of our last three Premier League home games, it’s a welcome three points for Pep Guardiola’s side that leave them two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool at the halfway point of the 2023/24 season.



City made a dominant start and took a deserved lead in the 14th minute as Rodrigo broke the deadlock with a placed finish from 20 yards before Alvarez tapped home after a neat move on the hour to seal the points.



Opportunities were at a premium for Sheff Utd but they did fashion a half-chance through Osula, who controlled Bogle’s cross before seeing his effort deflected behind by Manuel Akanji.



City then put the contest to bed in the 61st minute when Alvarez scored a tap-in at the far post after being set up by Phil Foden as the Argentinian scored his fourth goal in his last three matches in all competitions.



Sheff Utd barely threatened City’s goal, only producing four shots in the entire match. They remain rooted to the bottom of the table with nine points from 20 matches.

—IANS