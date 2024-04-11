Prem presented his self-written book 'Dard' to the district library

"Dard" by Prem Prakash Upadhyay, a multilingual treasure trove of real-life inspirations, endorsed by former CBSE Chairman, enriching the literary world.

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand): Books are invaluable heritage of our life. Without knowledge we experience difficulty at every step. In today's competitive time, books not only introduce us to the outside world but also prepare us for future .In view of these things, the book "Dard" written by poet, writer and teacher Prem Prakash Upadhyay "Natural" has also been described as an excellent book by former Chairman CBSE Mr. Dr. Rajeev Joshi. He has described the chapters written in this book as readable and inspirational. Today, in a simple ceremony, Shri Upadhyay has presented this book to the district library for the benefit of children. Library in-charge Mr. Bhuvan Chandra Joshi expressed happiness over this and congratulated Prem for gifting the book. Real life experiences have been woven into this book. He has requested all the readers to read it so that they can get maximum benefit. In the book, along with Hindi, English, poetry collection is also written in Kumaoni language. Professor Saheb, treatment, hai gyo, date, falling pearls, research, beginning, one day like this, humor, love of this world and that world, nurturer, strong mountain, eloquence of time etc. Prem included these topics in his creation. Commendble work have done by mr Prem, many readers of the library said. For book lovers, reading this book will be an experience as well as interesting.