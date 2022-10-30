Potter's unhappy return to Brighton in the Premier League

London (The Hawk): Seven weeks after switching from the south coast club to south-west London, Graham Potter had a miserable return when he steered his Chelsea team to Brighton.

After Potter's substitute, Roberto De Zerbi, took over, Brighton triumphed 4-1, with two own goals hurting Chelsea's chances.

Leandro Trossard gave Brighton the lead in the fifth minute, and then Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both put crosses in their own nets to make it 3-0 before the break, according to Xinhua.

Chelsea had a chance after Kai Havertz's effort in the 48th minute, but Brighton played strong defence and Pascal Gross scored Brighton's fourth goal in stoppage time of the second half.

Manchester City defeated Leicester City 1-0 on the road to move to the top of the league before Sunday's game against Arsenal. Kevin de Bruyne scored the game's lone goal.

Erling Haaland's foot injury prevented Pep Guardiola's team from competing, but De Bruyne's brilliant free kick in the 49th minute was enough to win the game.

Spurs overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Bournemouth 3-2 in the away match thanks to a goal from Rodrigo Bentancur in the 92nd minute.

At home against struggling Spurs, Kieffer Moore scored goals in the 22nd and 49th minutes to give his team a seemingly safe lead. However, Antonio Conte's team tied the score through goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies before Bentancur scored the game-winning goal off a corner kick.

In the 89th minute, Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville stunned Liverpool 2-1 with the game-winning goal, perhaps saving Leeds coach Jesse Marsch's job.

After receiving a pass from Patrick Bamford, Summerville cut inside and fired a shot that easily defeated Alisson.

After a defensive blunder gifted Rodrigo Moreno an open goal in the fourth minute, Leeds took the lead. However, Mohamed Salah tied the game up just seven minutes later.

While Diego Costa was dismissed in stoppage time to give Wolverhampton a point in their 1-1 draw at Brentford, Newcastle United defeated Aston Villa 4-0 at home.

Additionally, Jordan Pickford made many stops in the second half to help Everton hold on to a 0-0 draw against Fulham. Odsonne Edouard's lone goal in a scoreless contest gave Crystal Palace three points against Southampton at home.

(Inputs from Agencies)