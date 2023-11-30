PM Modi virtually interacts with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

PM Modi's Vision Unfolds: Transformative Initiatives, Empowering Women, and Health Care Accessibility Drive Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Thursday.

The Prime Minister enquired about their experiences, and how they benefited from various central government schemes.

PM Modi launched a program to increase the number of Jan Aushadi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 in the country. He directed the volunteers running Jan Aushadi kendras in villages to ensure that people receive the full benefits of the schemes.

Making healthcare affordable and easily accessible has been the cornerstone of the Prime Minister's vision for a healthy India. The establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendra to make medicines available at affordable prices is among the major initiatives in this direction.

He also launched Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra during the event. Speaking about the same to a beneficiary, the Prime Minister said that though many were sceptical about the Drone scheme, it proved to be empowering to women like many other women-oriented welfare programmes.



Under this programme, drones will be provided to women Self Help Groups (SHGs) so that this technology can be used by them for livelihood assistance.

Women will also be provided the necessary training to fly and use drones. The initiative will encourage the use of technology in agriculture.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand. As a part of On-Spot services under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats.

As of 26 November 2023, 5,470 Health camps have been conducted in 995 Gram Panchayats reporting a total footfall of more than 7,82,000 people, according to a government release.

Screening of patients for TB is being carried out for symptoms, sputum testing, and by using NAAT machines wherever available. Under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMA), consent is being taken for patients suffering from TB to receive assistance from Nikshay Mitras.



Both these initiatives of providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 were announced by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day speech this year.

—ANI