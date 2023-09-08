PM Modi, US President Biden hold bilateral talks

New Delhi: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President Joe Biden here to discuss strengthening the ties between India and the United States.

This meeting took place just after Vice President Biden landed in New Delhi for the G20 Summit, which Prime Minister Modi would later preside over.

According to the prime minister's office, "their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA."

On the American side, the meeting featured Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and NSA Jake Sullivan. Representing India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were present.

As international leaders converge in the nation's capital for the Summit, Modi will hold 15 bilateral meetings over the course of the next two days.

The prime minister has remarked that the upcoming meetings will be an excellent chance to assess India's bilateral ties with these countries and to discuss ways to further developmental cooperation.

The prime minister wrote on X, "I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days at the New Delhi G20 Summit, which I am confident will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development." To "further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation," Modi stated, "I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation."

He will also meet with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, and Italy on Saturday in addition to participating in the G20 events.

According to insiders, he and French President Emmanuel Macron will have a business lunch on Sunday.—Inputs from Agencies