PM Modi Unveils Inaugural Aid Package for 100,000 Beneficiaries in Groundbreaking Tribal Welfare Initiative

Prime Minister Modi Delivers Rs 540 Crore Boost to Rural Housing Scheme - Ensuring Inclusive Development for the Marginalized. In an unprecedented move, PM-JANMAN transforms lives with socio-economic interventions, highlighting a decade dedicated to uplifting the poor. The event celebrates Diwali in the homes of 100,000 families, echoing the government's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards inclusive development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursed the first installment of Rs 540 crore to 100,000 beneficiaries through a virtual event, marking the initiation of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) rural housing scheme. Emphasizing his commitment to extending the benefits of welfare programs to all corners of the nation, PM Modi highlighted that the last decade has been dedicated to uplifting the impoverished.



The Prime Minister underscored the substantial increase in the budget for Scheduled Tribes welfare schemes, citing a fivefold rise, and a two-and-a-half times increase in scholarships for tribal students over the past decade. Furthermore, he revealed plans to establish more than 500 Eklavya model schools, a significant expansion compared to the previous count of 90.



PM Modi assured that his government is fully committed to ensuring that even the most marginalized sections of the tribal population reap the benefits of every scheme. He acknowledged the valuable guidance provided by President Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal woman head of state, in shaping the PM-JANMAN scheme, emphasizing her firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by the tribal community.



Celebrating the release of funds coinciding with Diwali, PM Modi expressed joy that the festival is now being celebrated in the homes of the 100,000 families receiving the initial installment for constructing their own houses. He highlighted the immense satisfaction derived from reaching out to those who were historically neglected and transforming their lives.



During the event, the Prime Minister interacted with PM-JANMAN beneficiaries, who shared positive changes in their lives after availing government schemes, including access to cooking gas connections, electricity, piped water, and housing.



Reaffirming the government's dedication to inclusivity, PM Modi stated, "It is the endeavor of our government that no one is left out of its welfare schemes." The first installment of Rs 540 crore was specifically allocated to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.



Launched on November 15 as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries. The initiative aims to enhance the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by providing basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, education, health, nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

—Input from Agencies