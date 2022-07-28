Council meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting on August 7 and issues related to economy, agriculture and health are expected to be taken up for discussions, according to official sources. The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.

Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog. The official sources on Thursday said the council is expected to discuss issues related to implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), urban governance, health and crop diversification.

Besides, issues pertaining to the economy, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities are expected to come up for discussions, they added.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year, it was held under the chairmanship of Modi on February 20.

The council meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.







