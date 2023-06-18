    Menu
    PM Modi proposes G20 membership for African Union

    The Hawk
    June18/ 2023

    New Delhi: According to sources on Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the heads of the G20 nations asking that the African Union be granted full participation in the grouping at its next summit in India.

    They said the prime minister had taken a "bold step" towards elevating Africa's role in determining the course of "our shared world" on the international stage.

    The African Union (AU) is an organisation that represents 55 countries across the continent of Africa.—Imputs from Agencies

