PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's passing, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late leader on Monday.

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," Modi tweeted.

On this day in 1948, Nathuram Godse was responsible for taking the life of Gandhi, who is revered as the father of the nation.—Inputs from Agencies