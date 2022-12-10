PM Modi meets with chief ministers to discuss G20 preparations

New Delhi (The Hawk): In order to examine various issues of India's G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presided over a video meeting of the governors, chief ministers, and lieutenant governors.

According to official sources, he added that the G20 presidency of India belongs to the entire country and is a special chance to highlight the nation's advantages.

PM Modi emphasised the value of cooperation and asked the states for their support in planning other G20 events.

He emphasised that the G20 presidency would highlight areas of India outside of the typical huge metropolises, highlighting the distinctiveness of each region of our nation.

The Prime Minister urged states to rebrand themselves as appealing business, investment, and tourism destinations by highlighting the fact that a significant number of tourists would be travelling to India over the course of the next year as India holds the G20 presidency and the international media's focus on various events.

He also emphasised the necessity to guarantee attendees at the G20 events.

During the discussion, chief ministers and lieutenant governors exchanged opinions and discussed the preparations they were making to host G20 activities.

(Inputs from Agencies)