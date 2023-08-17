PM Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation, Calls Strong Bipartisan Support 'Instrumental' In Elevating Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met US Congressional delegation and called strong bipartisan support from the US Congress "instrumental" in further elevating India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi stated, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz. Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

The delegation included US Representative Ro Khanna, Democratic co-chair of the India Caucus, US Representative Mike Waltz, Republican co-chair of the India Caucus, US Representative Ed Case, US Representative Kat Cammack, US Representative Deborah Ross, US Representative Jasmine Crockett, US Representative Rich McCormick and US Representative Shri Thanedar.

Welcoming the delegation to India, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the "consistent and bipartisan support" of the US Congress for India-US ties. He recalled his recent State visit to the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

"Prime Minister fondly recalled his historic State Visit to the US in June at the invitation of President Biden during which he had an opportunity to address a Joint Session of the US Congress for a second time," Prime Minister's office said in a press release on Wednesday. Prime Minister's Office in a press release said, "Prime Minister and the US delegation highlighted that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is based on shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties." Earlier in June, PM Modi travelled to the US for a State visit. During his US visit, he addressed a joint Session of the US Congress and attended various events. He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met US Congressional delegation and discussed the transformation underway in India. The two sides exchanged views on advancing the bilateral partnership between India and US.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and US Congressional delegation discussed the global situation and collaboration between India and US on multilateral, regional and global issues. The delegation included Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, US Congress Richard McCormick, and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "A good interaction with US Congressional delegation today. Glad they could join as we celebrated #IndependenceDay. Discussed the transformation underway in India, especially its outcomes of better governance. Shared our aspirations and expectations for Amritkaal. Also exchanged views on our advancing bilateral partnership. Shared perspectives on the global situation and our collaboration on multilateral, regional and global issues." —ANI