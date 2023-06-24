PM Modi meets Egyptian counterpart, top ministers; discusses deepening trade ties

Cairo: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Egyptian colleague Mostafa Madbouly and the newly formed India Unit on Saturday to discuss expanding trade and economic ties.

After spending the previous three days in the United States, Modi arrived in Egypt today afternoon for his first official engagement there. He met with seven members of the Egyptian Cabinet, led by Madbouly.

The Prime Minister began by expressing his gratitude to Egypt for establishing the specialised high-level India Unit and praising the government's stance.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokeswoman for India's External Affairs Ministry, tweeted that talks had focused on "deepening cooperation across a range of areas," such as trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, information technology, digital payment platforms, pharmaceuticals, and people-to-people ties.

India's trade with Egypt, one of the continent's largest economies, has deep historical roots.

Despite the Covid-19 epidemic, bilateral trade between the two nations was $4.55 billion in 2018–19 and is expected to drop to $4.15 billion in 2020–21.—Inputs from Agencies