PM Modi Lauds Uttarakhand CM Dhami On Launching 'House Of Himalayas' Brand

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on launching the 'House of Himalayas' brand during the Global Investors Summit in the state on Thursday.

Speaking during the main event of Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 today, PM Modi said that the 'House of Himalayas' brand strengthens the concept of 'Vocal for Local and Local for Global.'

Highlighting the 'Vocal for Local and Local for Global' campaign, PM Modi said, "India's special development has happened in the last few years. There was a population of the country that was deprived of everything. Now, due to the government's schemes, more than 13 crore people have come out of poverty in just 5 years. All these have given a boost to the economy. Today the country's consumption-based economy is moving forward rapidly. We have to become 'Vocal for local and local for global."

He further said that the major development projects in the state have opened the doors for every investor.

"Today in Uttarakhand, work on village roads is going on at a very fast pace. That day is not far when the Delhi-Dehradun expressway travel time is about to be two hours. The rail line here is about to be strengthened. All these paths have brought golden opportunities for every investor," he said.

"Areas that have lagged in development are being brought forward, which means Uttarakhand has unmatched potential for every investor to reap maximum benefits. The state is going to emerge as a new brand of empowerment. There are possibilities here like nature, culture, heritage, Ayurveda, Yoga," PM Modi said.

He asserted that the third decade of the 21st century is the decade of Uttarakhand and all of you are also getting a huge opportunity to join this development journey of the state.

PM Modi also emphasized, "In my 3rd term as PM of the country, India will be listed in the top 3 economies in the world." Before inaugurating the summit, PM Modi held a roadshow in Dehradun and also inspected an exhibition at the venue of the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Dehradun.

He also stressed that the land of Uttarakhand, full of potential, is going to open many doors of investment for everyone. —ANI