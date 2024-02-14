    Menu
    PM Modi inaugurates first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi

    The Hawk
    February14/ 2024
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, a groundbreaking project blending ancient architecture with modern technology.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, in Abu Dhabi.

    PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi. The temple has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.

    The temple, called BAPS Hindu Mandir, has been built with over 300 high-tech sensors to measure temperature and monitor seismic activity, no metal has been used in the construction of the temple and fly ash has been used to fill up the foundation.

    The grand temple has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

    —PTI

    Abu Dhabi Temple BAPS Hindu Mandir Modi Inauguration Ancient Architecture High Tech Temple BAPS Construction Hinduism in UAE
