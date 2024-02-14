PM Modi inaugurates first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, a groundbreaking project blending ancient architecture with modern technology.

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi. The temple has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.

The temple, called BAPS Hindu Mandir, has been built with over 300 high-tech sensors to measure temperature and monitor seismic activity, no metal has been used in the construction of the temple and fly ash has been used to fill up the foundation.



The grand temple has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

—PTI