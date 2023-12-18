PM Modi flags off second Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveils Milestones: Inaugurates Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, Marking Transformative Strides in Rail Connectivity, Logistics, and Economic Growth for India.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: In a historic moment for India's rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a second Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and New Delhi on Monday.

The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains were flagged off by the Prime Minister at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The highlight of the event was the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.

The Vande Bharat Express, a symbol of the 'Make in India' initiative, promises to revolutionize travel between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.

Scheduled to commence regular operations on December 20, the train will connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and New Delhi, offering a swift and modern travel option for pilgrims and professionals alike.

The Vande Bharat Express, a self-propelled semi-high-speed train, boasts superior design, interiors, and speed, promising passengers a pleasant and efficient travel experience.

Departing from Varanasi at 6:00 AM, the Vande Bharat Express is set to reach Prayagraj, Kanpur Central and finally New Delhi, enhancing connectivity and fostering cultural, industrial, and economic development in the region.



The return journey will commence from New Delhi at 3:00 PM, concluding its route in Varanasi at 11:05 PM.

In parallel, the dedication of the 402 km-long stretch of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor from New Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction underscores the government's commitment to strengthening the logistics sector.

Built at Rs 10,903 crore, this corridor connects coal fields in Jharkhand and West Bengal to power plants in Northern India.

Operating at speeds of up to 100 km/h, freight trains on this corridor have significantly reduced logistic costs and time, benefitting industries such as coal, iron, and steel.

The completion of this segment not only eases the pressure on the Delhi-Howrah main line but also paves the way for additional passenger train services and the development of a multimodal logistics park near New Kanpur Junction.



The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor stands as a testament to the government's vision for modernizing infrastructure and fostering economic growth.

Indian Railways, often considered the engine of India's progress, continues to play a pivotal role in the nation's economic development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

—ANI