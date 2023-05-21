PM Modi at G7 Summit: Need to raise voice together against unilateral changes to status quo

Hiroshima: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that, despite his appeal for all states to abide by international law and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all other nations, he sees the current crisis in Ukraine as an issue of humanity and human values more than politics and the economy.

At a G7 Working Session in Hiroshima, Modi urged the group to speak out against unilateral efforts to alter the status quo and said that conflicts should be settled amicably via discussion.

The Prime Minister also mentioned his conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, and he reaffirmed that India will do everything in its power to end the war.—Inputs frrom gencies