PM Modi Announces 28-Fold Surge in Padma Award Nominations Compared to 2014 in 'Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi heralds a transformative era for Padma Awards, noting a 28-fold increase in nominations since 2014. The 'People's Padma' emerges as a symbol of credibility and respect, recognizing diverse talents on the eve of Republic Day.

New Delhi: In his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted an increase in nominations for the prestigious Padma Awards this year compared to 2014 indicating a notable change in the selection process under his leadership.



Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction with how the process has evolved emphasizing its transformation into what he refers to as the "Peoples Padma." He pointed out changes in the nomination system, such as allowing self nominations, which have led to a 28 fold increase in nominations since 2014. He also praised the growing credibility and respect given to the Padma Awards each year.



"The rise in nominations this year reflects the increasing prestige, credibility and respect for the Padma Awards " commented PM Modi during his radio broadcast.



Established in 1954 the Padma Awards are among Indias civilian honors and are announced annually on Republic Day. These awards recognize contributions across various fields with a particular focus on public service.



This years recipients include Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu renowned social worker Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumously) actresses Vyjayantimala Bali and distinguished individuals from diverse backgrounds.



The list of awardees comprises a total of 132 recipients (including cases) with representation, from 30 women showcasing diversity and excellence.

The process of selecting recipients for the Padma Awards includes recommendations from the Padma Awards Committee, which is led by the Prime Minister and consists of individuals. The final approval for these recommendations is given by the President of India.



The increase in nominations and the wide range of awardees highlight how the Padma Awards have become more meaningful and inclusive showcasing Indias pool of talent and contributions, to society.

