PM lays foundation stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi, says world is getting linked with India through cricket

Varanasi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the cornerstone of a new cricket stadium in Varanasi, saying that the sport is "getting linked" the world with India.

He noted that the construction of the Lord Mahadev Stadium had given the people of Kashi a sense of pride, and he promised that the stadium would host exciting cricket matches and provide young athletes with opportunities to practise at an international level.

Modi attributed India's recent sporting accomplishments to a shift in mentality, saying that young people are now more likely to pursue sports as a means to fitness, employment, and professional advancement.—Inputs from Agencies