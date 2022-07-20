PM interacts with Indian Contingent bound for Commonwealth Games 2022

Today, the spirit of players like you is high, the training is also getting better and the atmosphere in the country towards sports is also tremendous.

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 today via video conferencing. The interaction was attended by both athletes as well as their coaches. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, MoS YAS Shri Nisith Pramanik and Secretary, Sports Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi were also present.

The Prime Minister wished the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games on International Chess Day today. The Chess Olympiad is taking place from 28th July in Tamil Nadu. He wished them for making India proud, as their predecessors did before. He informed that more than 65 athletes are participating in Commonwealth for the first time and he wished them to make a tremendous impact. He advised them to “play with all your heart, play hard, play with full force and will play without any stress”.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister enquired from Shri Avinash Sable, an athlete from Maharashtra, about his life experience of coming from Maharashtra and working in the Indian Army in Siachen. He said that he got to learn a lot from his 4 years stint in the Indian Army. He said that discipline and training he received from the Indian Army would help him shine in whichever field he would go. The PM asked him why he chose the steeplechase field while working in Siachen. He said steeplechase is all about crossing obstacles and he received similar training in the Army. The PM asked about his experience of losing weight so fast. He said that the Army motivated him to join sports and he got extra time to train himself and this helped in losing weight.





During his inaugural address Union Minister for Youth and Sports Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur highlighted PM Modi’s vision and initiatives towards sports. The Union Minister said that the Prime Minister has always motivated the athletes, whether it was the Tokyo Olympics, Para Olympics, IBA Women Boxing Championship or the Thomas Cup, where India won its first gold medal. India is the only country where the Prime Minister personally motivates and interacts with the athletes ahead of any games. This has not only motivated the Indian athletes but also inspired them to perform well. Shri Thakur highlighted how the Target Olympic Podium Scheme has helped athletes in getting international training and out of pocket allowance thereby, bringing laurels to their country. 111 exposure trips have been arranged for the Commonwealth Games bound athletes, the Minister disclosed.

Commonwealth Games will be taking place from July 28, 2022 to August 8, 2022 in Birmingham. A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.



