PM 'Prachanda'-led CPN (MC) and three other parties form Socialist Front Nepal

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' of Nepal's CPN (Maoist Centre) and three other Left parties announced their alliance on Monday, a historic step towards achieving their goal of a full socialist revolution in Nepal.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at this ceremony amongst the current ruling parties of Nepal, the CPN (Maoist Centre), the People's Socialist Party (JSP), and the CPN (Unified Socialist) Party, as well as the non-governing CPN Communist Party (JSP).

Prachanda, Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Upendra Yadav, Chairman of the JSP, Madhav Nepal, Chairman of the CPN (Unified Socialist), and Netra Bikram Chand, General Secretary of the CPN, all signed the MoU.—Inputs from Agencies