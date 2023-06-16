PM's US visit expected to be high on substance; defence, critical technology set to focus areas

New Delhi: The next visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States is anticipated to be quite fruitful, with the two countries seeking tangible results in a number of important areas, including defence and critical technologies, as well as methods to streamline the legal framework for deeper industrial cooperation.

According to those with knowledge of the trip's planning, Modi's state visit to Washington will focus heavily on laying the groundwork for a robust technology cooperation and bolstering economic engagement between India and the United States.

They stressed that both parties have a "very genuine and widespread interest" in using the visit to advance the relationship.

"In terms of focus areas of discussions, it would perhaps be a very forward leaning visit," stated one of the aforementioned persons.

Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made the official announcement that Modi would be travelling to the United States and Egypt from June 20-25 for state visits.

One of the agreements that is expected to be finalised after Modi's meeting with Vice President Joe Biden is for India to purchase 30 weaponized drones from the United States.

The situation in the Indo-Pacific, China's aggressive actions in the region, and other urgent regional and global problems of mutual concern are also likely to be discussed by the two leaders.

On June 21, Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters in New York, kicking off his tour of the United States.

After wrapping up his business in New York, he'll go to Washington for a formal welcome at the White House and a meeting with President Biden on June 22.

In the evening, Vice President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner for Prime Minister Modi.

The MEA reports that the Prime Minister will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22. It was announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Bilnken will hold a luncheon for him on June 23.

The MEA also announced that in addition to the official events, the prime minister would have many carefully planned meetings with prominent businesspeople and other participants.

He'll also interact with expatriate Indians.

That Modi's visit will be "high on substance" was a consensus among the sources mentioned.

An individual among them remarked, "Even the symbolism would also be very highly substantive in terms of the political messaging," and that there is "deep, genuine, strong, and widespread interest" on both sides in the visit.

On the 24th and 25th of June, Modi will travel to Cairo for a state visit to Egypt, the second stop on his two-nation trip.

As the 'Chief Guest' at India's Republic Day celebrations in January, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Egypt.

As prime minister, Modi is making his first trip to Egypt.

The MEA stated that "the prime minister is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, and the Indian community in Egypt," in addition to his discussions with President Sisi.

Trade and commercial relations between India and Egypt date back centuries, and there are also strong cultural and personal ties between the two countries.

In January, during Sisi's state visit to India, the two countries decided to upgrade their relationship to a strategic alliance. —Inputs from Agencies