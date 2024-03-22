PIL in Delhi HC seeks removal of Arvind Kejriwal as CM

The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's CM and AAP's national convenor, in a money laundering case linked to excise policy, ignites political controversy.

A PIL in Delhi HC has been filed seeking removal of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as CM following his arrest in excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The ED arrested Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of AAP, in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters here.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.



The 55-year-old leader's arrest, amid campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from AAP. The party said Kejriwal "will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail".



Various constituents of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc condemned Kejriwal's arrest and claimed that the BJP is scared of the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and acting out of panic to create problems for the opposition.

—PTI