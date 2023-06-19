People in US sharing enthusiasm on my upcoming visit, diverse support underlines depth of ties: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the breadth of support for his impending trip to the United States, which includes members of US Congress, demonstrates the depth of the connection between India and the United States.

Modi tagged the Indian Embassy in the United States' Twitter account, which featured videos of various people—including members of Congress, business leaders, Indian-Americans, and others—express their enthusiasm for Modi's arrival and extend their welcome.

In a tweet, Modi expressed his gratitude to the many people who had expressed their excitement over his planned trip to the United States.—Inputs from Agencies