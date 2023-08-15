Pathak was a tireless crusader for improved sanitation, says Congress

New Delhi: Congress members remembered Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International and social activist, as a "tireless crusader for improved sanitation" on Tuesday. Pathak passed away earlier that day.

A close friend has confirmed that Pathak, a leader in the construction of public restrooms, passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS owing to a heart arrest. He was 80.

Bindeshwar Pathak, who passed away earlier today, was a long-time advocate for cleaner public facilities. Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress party, remarked that Sulabh had become a household name thanks to him in a tweet posted to X (previously Twitter).—Inputs from Agencies