PARIMAN: The Geo-Portal For NCR Made Public

New Delhi (The Hawk): National Capital Region (NCR) is presently spread over 55,083 Sq. Kms and has four participating states (24 Districts and entire NCT of Delhi) as its constituent area. For the purpose of effective utilization of Remote Sensing and GIS technology, a web geo-portal has been developed through National Informatics Centre (NIC), initially for use by NCR Participating states and the Office of NCRPB.

This Geo-Portal will help to improve decentralized planning and management in NCR region.

The Portal consists of around 179 Layers presented as Line, Point & Polygon feature covering details of various sectors like Land Use, Transport, Industries, Water, Power, Health, Shelter, Heritage & Tourism, Disaster Management, etc.

Geo-Portal for NCR known as ‘PARIMAN’ was launched on 31.08.2021 in the 40th meeting of the Board by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Chairman, NCRPB and Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs.

Now, with an intent of optimum utilization of resources in Public interest, NCRPB has made the Geo-Portal open to Public. The Geo-Portal can be accessed though the NCRPB website https://ncrpb.nic.in/ and also through the weblink https://ncrpbgis.nic.in/