Paralympics Double-Medallist Singhraj Takes PM’s ‘Meet The Champions’ Campaign To J&K

New Delhi (The Hawk): At a time where the impact of a school-visit campaign-‘Meet The Champions’, a unique initiative of the Prime Minister, is gradually firming up across the country, ace shooter Singhraj Adhana takes it forward and reaches out to the students of Jammu & Kashmir on 12th April.

The Paralympics double-medallist Singhraj, who contracted the covid-19 few months before the Paralympics 2021, stressed on the importance of having ‘Santulit Aahar’ (balanced diet) to build strong immunity and own a healthy body.

“Having a healthy body and determination makes one win half the battle and that’s what I have learnt since my childhood,” said the 39-year-old shooter from Haryana during the event.

Extolling the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the paralympics medallist said that children are the future of any country and such programmes are like a nourishment to shape them better and fit. “This is a remarkable event started by Hon'ble PM, which I feel gives the children of India an opportunity to get real-life knowledge on the importance of balanced diet and nutrition. And at the same time, it also gives opportunity to athletes like us to interact with these children and answer their questions related to our journey, nutrition and mentality,” said Adhana.

“I feel really happy to come to this sacred land of Ramnagar and am really touched by the hospitality that the school has given me and enthusiasm shown by the students," he added. Apart from the interactions on sports, diet and fitness the Paralympian also played volleyball with the students that brought a lot of enthusiasm among the students. “It was a memorable experience that we got a chance to interact with him and the information, advices given by him will help us not only today but in the long run of life,” said Muskan, a XI standard student of Govt. Model Higher Secondary School, Ramnagar.

Meanwhile, the programme which was held in the Govt. Model Higher Secondary School, Ramnagar at Udhampur district of J & K State witnessed nearly 200 participants from 75 schools across the state. Inclusion of interesting and quick videos on balanced diet, quiz session where winners were given away prizes made the event quite exciting for students that carried an overwhelming response for the Champ of the event. This unique initiative is being organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Education and is part of the government’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.