    Economy & Business

    Par panel calls for enhancing passenger experience, operational excellence at AAI airports

    Nidhi Khurana
    August4/ 2023
    Mumbai: According to a press release, a parliamentary panel advised on Friday that more effort be made to improve the passenger experience and operational excellence at AAI airports so that they could compete with the PPP airports and their service levels would be on par with worldwide standards.

    The Committee notes that out of a total population of 1.42 billion, there are only 148 operational airports. According to the Report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petitions, chaired by Sujeet Kumar, MP of the Rajya Sabha, "parking bays and runaway slots are getting scarcer" as a result of the rapid growth of India's civil aviation sector.

    In the Rajya Sabha on Friday, a report titled "Modernization of Airports by Airports Authority of India" was delivered.—Inputs from Agencies

