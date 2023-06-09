Pankaj Tripathi Meets CM Yogi Adityanath Amid 'Main Atal Hoon' Shoot

Lucknow: Actor Pankaj Tripathi met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Thursday.

Tripathi was joined by 'Main Atal Hoon' producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Ravi Jhadav.

Yogi Adityanath took to Instagram and shared pictures from his meeting with the 'Main Atal Hoon' team.

"Courtesy meeting with famous actor Shri Pankaj Tripathi ji, filmmaker Shri Vinod Bhanushali ji and film director Shri Ravi Jadhav ji in Lucknow today," a post read on the official Instagram account of the CM. Producer Vinod Bhanushali reshared the post and wrote, "Mukhyamanti Shri Yogi Adityanath ji se milna mere lie samman ki baat this. (It was an honour for me to meet Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji.)" Pankaj Tripathi is in Lucknow for the shoot of 'Main Atal Hoon' film,

Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' features Tripathi as the late three-time Prime Minister, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav while the music has been composed by Salim- Sulaiman.

Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics for the film.

Sharing his experience on shooting for the film, Pankaj earlier said, "Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main Atal Hoon."

Director Ravi Jadhav added, "I have seen Pankaj ji being super involved in the process of knowing and understanding Atal ji. I am sure no one else would have been a better fit than Pankaj Ji to essay such a proficient personality. Hoping to create the same magic with our film that Atal ji created with his life and his vision for our country."The film will hit the theatres in December 2023. Tripathi is also working on Anurag Basu's next 'Metro In Dino'. The film fearures an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. —ANI