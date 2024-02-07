Pakistan: Anti-terror court extends ex-PM Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail till February 9 in military installations attack case

Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court extends Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in terrorism cases linked to last year's attacks. ATC Lahore hears petitions related to assaults on military installations and political offices.

Lahore: A Pakistan anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended till February 9 the pre-arrest bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in seven terrorism cases related to attacks on military installations in May last year.

ATC Lahore Judge Navid Iqbal took up the bail petitions of the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the May 9 attacks on the house of Corps Commander Lahore, Askari Tower, Shadman police station, torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party office, and attacking police personnel outside his Zaman Park residence.



Khan’s counsel advocate Salman Safdar told the court he would advance his arguments once the attendance of the petitioner was marked from jail on a video link.

The court adjourned the hearings till February 9 as arrangements in Adiala jail were not made to mark the attendance of 71-year-old Khan.



The ATC on August 11 last year dismissed the pre-arrest bail of Khan over his non-appearance as he was jailed following his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.



Later, a high court bench set aside the decision by the ATC and restored the bail petitions.



The bench had directed the trial court to mark the attendance of the petitioner through video-link from jail, keeping in view its previous order regarding the safety of the petitioner.



Khan, who has been in jail since August last year, has recently been given 10, 14 and seven years imprisonment in cipher, Toshakhana and Iddat (his third unlawful marriage) cases, respectively.

—PTI