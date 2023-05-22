Pakistan Army chief says recent military installations attacks 'intolerable'

Islamabad: On Monday, General Asim Munir, head of the Pakistani armed forces, declared the recent attacks on military sites to be "intolerable" and stated that May 25 will be celebrated as "Pakistan Martyrs Day" across the country.

According to a news statement published by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media branch of the army, he made the announcement at a ceremony honouring the fallen soldiers at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

General Munir was cited as saying, "Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to the martyrs' sense of duty and great sacrifices."—Inputs from Agencies