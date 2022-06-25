Pakistan's Economic Future Hinges On CPEC With Gwadar Port As Main Component: Shehbaz

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the country's economic future was linked to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Gwadar Port as its "main component".

At the passing out parade of the 117th Midshipman and 25th Short Service Commission course at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, he stressed the need for a "strong and vibrant" navy had become more important than ever before because of the growing blue economy, marine security and strategic defence, Dawn news reported.

"The maritime domain is continuously evolving due to technological advancements and changing geopolitical realities, " the premier said, noting that these changes were taking place both globally and regionally. "And I am glad that Pakistan Navy with its available resources continues to perform and fulfil our international obligations most effectively, " he remarked.

The Prime Minister highlighted that economic progress in the country could only take place in a peaceful environment.

"It is, therefore, our government's resolve to make all necessary resources available to strengthen Pakistan Navy for making the seaward defence impregnable, " Dawn news quoted Sharif as saying.

Pakistan believed in "peaceful co-existence and wanted to promote a friendly neighbourhood, he said, adding: "We do not harbour any aggressive designs against any country. However, our desire for peace must not be misconceived as a sign of weakness or indifference. "Any disguised or unnatural arrangement for supremacy would neither succeed nor serve the purpose for peace and stability." —IANS