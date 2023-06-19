    Menu
    Over 300 Pakistanis feared dead in Greece boat tragedy; 12 human trafficking suspects arrested

    The Hawk
    June19/ 2023

    Karachi: At least 12 people, from different sections of Pakistan, are suspected of human trafficking, and it is estimated that more than 300 Pakistani nationals perished when an overcrowded boat carrying around 750 passengers sank off the coast of Greece.

    There were at least 400 Pakistanis, 200 Egyptians, and 150 Syrians on the boat that sank last Thursday off the coast of Greece. Among the Syrians were at least a dozen women and children.

    In a statement released on Sunday, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families of the deceased.—Inputs from Agencies

