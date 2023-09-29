    Menu
    India

    Over 2.14 lakh people participated in first 14 days of cleanliness drive: Railways

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September29/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Friday, the Indian Railways announced that in the first 14 days of the "Swachhata Hi Sewa" (SHS) cleaning initiative, more than 2.14 lakh people engaged in 1,934 activities, contributing 6,62,990 hours of their time.

    On 15 September, the chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board delivered a cleanliness commitment to all railway personnel at the Rail Bhawan here, kicking off the fortnight-long campaign.

    The campaign targets train personnel, passengers, and other interested parties. The campaign's eventual goal is to promote a rail network that is significantly less harmful to the environment.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Indian Railways Swachhata Hi Sewa environment Railway Board
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in