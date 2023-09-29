Over 2.14 lakh people participated in first 14 days of cleanliness drive: Railways

New Delhi: On Friday, the Indian Railways announced that in the first 14 days of the "Swachhata Hi Sewa" (SHS) cleaning initiative, more than 2.14 lakh people engaged in 1,934 activities, contributing 6,62,990 hours of their time.

On 15 September, the chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board delivered a cleanliness commitment to all railway personnel at the Rail Bhawan here, kicking off the fortnight-long campaign.

The campaign targets train personnel, passengers, and other interested parties. The campaign's eventual goal is to promote a rail network that is significantly less harmful to the environment.—Inputs from Agencies